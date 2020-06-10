Everett W. "Pat" Poole, 95, widower of Margaret Edsall Poole, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Wesley Commons.
Born in Iron Mountain, MI, he was the son of the late Lyle and Frieda Richards Poole. Pat lived in Wallkill, New York from 1948-1984, then moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for 22 years and finally moving to Greenwood, SC, in 2006 making Heritage House his final home. He received his Master's degree from State University of New York and retired from New York State Department of Corrections. He was a veteran of WWII, where he served as a pilot in the US Army Air Corps. Pat was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Eric Poole.
Surviving are his daughters, Sharon Sulkers of Macon, GA, and Sally Poole-Colletta (Alan) of Rochester, NY; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In addition to his wife, Margaret, he was preceded in death by a son, Eric Poole; brother, Harold Poole; and sister, Alma Mae Poole Lowe.
A private service will be held and that service may be viewed on Pat's life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you also can leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29646 or American Heart Fund, www.heart.org.