WATERLOO — Pamela Collins Beauford, 65, of 712 Hill Drive, Waterloo, wife of Roderick Dennis Beauford, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Oconee, she was a daughter of the late George Elisha and Christine Pelfrey Collins. She graduated Tri-County Technical College and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Pam retired as a Sergeant from the SC Highway Patrol, where she was the first female officer and the first female to retire after twenty five years of service. She was a member of Panola United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her daughter, Emily Johanna Russell (Scott) of Clinton, TN; son-in-law, Tony Kegley of Oliver Springs, TN; brother, George E. "Sonny" Collins (Kathy) of Walhalla; three grandchildren, Stephen Dennis Beauford of Johnson City, TN, Samantha Ann Russell of Alcoa, TN, and Kirsten AnnaBeth Kegley of Oliver Springs, TN; and three great grandchildren, Zoey Kelly, Evan Kelly, and Elicia Rhea Beauford.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Beauford Kegley; sister, Christy Collins; and brother, Steven Collins.
A private memorial service will be held, which will be live streamed at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday by visiting Pam's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to Panola United Methodist Church, PO Box 1102, Greenwood, SC 29648, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org.