Ottie Sue Bracknell Fortner

Mrs. Ottie Sujette (Sue) Bracknell Fortner passed away peacefully in her home on July 3, 2020 in Greenwood, South Carolina at the age of 70.
Sue Fortner is survived by her husband, James Alton (Al) Fortner; daughter, Jana Marie Cornelius (Chad), son Benjamin (Benji) Robert Fortner (Heather); sisters Patricia Hyatt, Kim Colley, and May Jackson, her mother-in-law; Vinnie Ruth Fortner and brother-in-law, Michael Fortner, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Otto James Bracknell and Mary Elizabeth Bracknell Graham of McCormick, South Carolina.
Sue was born on July 4, 1949 in McCormick, South Carolina, to Otto and Lib Bracknell. She graduated from Greenwood High School. Sue met Al as a teenager at Marietta Baptist Tabernacle and they recently celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary March 14, 2020. After the couple married, they settled in the Cobb County area of Georgia. Sue began working for Reed Drugs as a Pharmacy Technician in Powder Springs, Georgia, later Shipp's Pharmacy, and finally Eckard Drugs before retirement. Collectively she worked as a Technician for thirty years. The majority of her pharmacy career and fondest of memories were spent at Shipp's Pharmacy.
Over the years, the couple welcomed two children into their home and seven grandchildren: Zach, Katlynn, Bret, Allie, Caroline, Thomas, and Tucker. Sue was a gentle-spoken, loving, sweet, kindhearted, devoted wife, mother, and nana. She found much of her joy and happiness spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren just sitting around talking, laughing, and enjoying special road trips with her sisters and one very special cousin. She will be missed dearly, however; her family has faith they will be reunited one day in their heavenly home.
There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hebron Colony Ministries http://www.hebroncolony.org/donations.html. In the note section, please specify "In memory of Sue Fortner."