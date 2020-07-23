Otis White
MCCORMICK — Otis White, 79, of 9 Molean Lane, the husband of Emma J. Cummings White, passed away Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020 in Self Regional Medical Center.
Born May 21, 1941, in McCormick County, SC, he was the son of the late Booker T. White, Sr. and the late Molean Quarles White. He received his education in the public schools of McCormick, SC.
He was a member of Liberty Spring Baptist Church. During his working life he worked at Monsanto, Greenwood Packing Plant and Amick Farms until he retired.
He is survived by his wife, Emma J. Cummings White of the home; daughter, Tonya White of McCormick, SC; sons, Michael (Lucindia) Coats, Otis T. (Stephanie) White, James (Sharon) White and William (Katie) White; eleven grandchildren, Angel Tompkins and London Ross reared in the home; seventeen great-grandchildren; siblings, Booker T. (Thelma) White, Geneva Jones, Minnie (Roy) Tompkins and Arthur (Angela) White; four sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Liberty Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Henry Merriweather officiating and Reverend Roderick Cummings presiding.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC, is assisting the White Family.