Ora Lee Taylor Hill
ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Ora Lee Taylor Hill, age 76, of Abbeville, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Self Regional Hospital. Born in McCormick, SC, she was the daughter of the Walter & Mozelle P. Taylor and the wife of Mr. Richard Hill.
She was preceded in death by three brothers Johnny Parks, Jessie Parks, Stonewall Taylor and three sisters Bessie T. Shuler, Georgia T. Hill and Mozelle Taylor.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons Richard Hill, Jr and David Hill; three daughters Patricia Hill, Carolyn Hill and Emma Hill; one beloved sister Leila T. Lyons; along with 16 dearly loved grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other close family and friends.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12 pm at Harbison Cemetery for immediate family only. Pastor Steve Crawford is officiating. Public viewing will be Monday June 1, 2020 at Pierce Funeral Home, LLC at 12pm — 7pm. The family is at the home. Services were entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.