Albert Olin Turner Jr., 87, of 204 Rivers Run, widower of Rebecca "Becky" Watson Turner, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Albert Olin Turner, Sr. and Ivey Ellen Buzhardt Turner. Olin retired from Greenwood Mills and was a member and Master Mason with Greenwood Lodge #91, A.F.M. He was a faithful member of Lowell Street United Methodist. He loved his family, including his numerous nieces and nephews, a good cigar, and was a friend to everyone he met.
Surviving are his children, Beverly Turner, Stan Turner, both of Ninety Six, and Deidre Molden (Clay) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Gray Turner (Tori), Olin Turner, IV, both of Greenwood, Haven Turner of Charleston; and great-grandson, Henry Turner.
In addition to his wife, Becky, he was preceded in death by a son, Albert "Al" Olin Turner, III.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.