Odis Divens Jr.
Odis Divens Jr., 80, of 609 Marshall Road, husband of Martha Divens, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home. Born in North Carolina, he was the son of the late Odis Divens Sr. and the late Wilma Liles Divens. He was also self-employed, Pro Truck Driver. He was preceded in death by a son Kelvin Divens.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of the home; one step-son Earthy (Tamara) Neal of Greenwood, SC; three daughters, Ava Divens of Plymouth, MA, Thea Divens Walker of Walterboro, CT, Cassandra Phea of Mattapan, MA; two step-daughters, Denise (William) Sibert of California and Johnette (Rudy) Fisher of Massachusetts; one sister, Jean Wilcox of Columbia, SC; fifteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, conducted by Brother Keenan McBride. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc