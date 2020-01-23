NINETY SIX — Odell Williams Sr., 67, of 122 Panther Drive, husband of Juliette Gray Williams, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Hospice Care of the Piedmont. Born in Ninety Six, he was the son of the late Devigor Williams II and the late Sallie Lee Peterson. He was a member of Durham Temple CME Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of the home, one son, Odell Williams Jr. of Greenwood; two daughters, Yolanda (Terance) Carter and Tomeka Jevon Williams both of Greenwood; three brothers, Bobby Joe (Patricia) Williams of Ninety Six, Glenn (Regina) Williams of Greenwood, and Devigor Williams III of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Durham Temple CME Church in Greenwood, conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m.. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. The family is at the home of a daughter, Yolanda Carter, 334 Lanham Street, Greenwood, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com.