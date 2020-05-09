Norman L. Farmer, 78, of Abbeville, husband of the late Louise Stone Farmer, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at The Renaissance in Due West. He was born in Anderson to the late Luther and Goldie Olivia Townsend Farmer.
Mr. Farmer was a graduate of Limestone College. He retired from the CSX Railroad and was a member of Hyde Park Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son M. Keith Farmer and two brothers, Bobby and Billy Farmer.
Mr. Farmer is survived by his son, Jeff 'Tuck' M. Farmer (Brandy) of Greenwood; a sister, Carolyn Farmer of Anderson; and three grandchildren, Drayton, Jackson and Maddie.
Private graveside services will be held in Long Cane Cemetery with Rev. Daniel McGaha officiating.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff at The Renaissance for their love and care of Mr. Farmer.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Farmer, may be sent to The Renaissance, PO Box 307, Due West, SC 29639.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Farmer family.