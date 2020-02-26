Norma Jean Joiner
Norma Jean Davis Joiner, 80, resident of Clifton Street, passed away, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born September 1, 1939 in Ninety Six, she was the daughter of the late James Harold and Margaret Elizabeth Walker Davis. She was a graduate of Ninety Six High and was formerly employed with Parke-Davis and retired from Kemet.
She was a charter member of Northside Baptist Church.
Surviving are 3 sons, Eddie Joiner and wife Carol, Allen Joiner, both of Abbeville and Barry Joiner and wife Cecelia of Greenwood; one brother, Wayne Davis and wife Alice of Saluda; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 409 North Side Dr W. Greenwood, SC 29649.