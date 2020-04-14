LAURENS — Noah Robert Anthony, 86, departed life April 7, 2020, at Martha Franks Retirement Center in Laurens, South Carolina. Known as "Knox" by his South Carolina family and "Tony" by his DC friends, he was born November 22, 1933, in Mount Carmel, South Carolina to Amanda Anthony. He lived the majority of his life in Washington, DC, before returning to Mount Carmel in 2019.
He was the last surviving member of his family. He was preceded in death by his mother Amanda and two brothers Fate Pressley (Myrtice) Anthony and John Thomas Anthony. He is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per his request there will not be any formal service. Service entrusted by the Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.