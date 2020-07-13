Nina Lomax Turner
Nina Lomax Turner, 70, of 679 Grier Street, wife of Herman Clark Turner, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Jefferson and Sarah Collins Lomax.
Nina was a cancer survivor from the time she was born until the day she died.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Herman of the home are sisters, Frances Virginia Lomax Clary (Nigel) of Saluda, Edith Faye Lomax Horne (Ronnie), Joyce Elaine Lomax Horne (Mike), both of Hodges, and Linda Gail Lomax Pound (Robert) of Lexington; brothers, James Earl Lomax (Melba) of Iva, Donald Le Lomax (Darlene), and Raymond Wilson Lomax (Debbie), both of Greenwood; numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to her; and special family friend, Jacob Eder.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Louis Lomax, Rachel Ann Lomax Massey, and Ester Jeanette Lomax Kennedy and brothers, Danny Anthony Lomax and Dennis Wayne Lomax.
A private service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The service will be live streamed and viewed by visiting Nina’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Honorary escort will be her nieces.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family will be at the home.