Nellie Elizabeth Howard
WATERLOO — Nellie Elizabeth Oxner Howard, 92, widow of Charles Howard, passed away peacefully at her home on Riverfork Road on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Born in Laurens County on September 27, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Rufus Drennon and Nancy Sue Weathers Oxner. She was a member of Reedy Grove Pentecostal Church. She retired from Riegel Textile Corp., where she worked as a Data Process Operator and was a member of the Quarter Century Club.
Surviving are a daughter Pattie Dorn (Hoyt) of Waterloo, three grandsons, Chuck Corley (Tonya), Brandon Corley (Brandy), and Cameron Dorn, nine great-grandchildren, Eli, C.J., Sadie, Abigail, Hannah, Josiah, Nate, Malachi, and Chloe.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 52 years, a daughter, Dianne Corley and son-in-law, Rev. Elliott Corley, five brothers, John Henry, Woodrow, James, Linberg, and Bill Oxner, and three sisters, Virginia O’Chiltree, Josephine Oxner, and Margaret Boyter.
The family invites the public to watch a stream of the service at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The family will be at their respective homes. The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorials may be made to Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, c/o Mrs. Linda Burdette, 197 Cannon Rd., Waterloo, 29384. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Health Related Home Care, Hospice of the Carolinas, Always Best Care Agency, and Dr. John Holman. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com