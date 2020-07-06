DUE WEST — Ned Elder Barnette, 86, formerly of Abbeville, husband of Mary Allen Barnette, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at The Renaissance in Due West. He was born on April 6, 1934 in Bogart, GA to the late Walter and Florine Ingram Barnette.
A graduate of Winder Barrow High School, Ned was employed for 46 years in the textile industry. He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. Ned was avid golfer and loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy and Jack and his sisters, Frances, Sara and Josephine.
Ned is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Allen Barnette; two sons, Steve (Karen) Barnette of Holly Springs, NC and Rick (Judy) Barnette of Franklin, TN; five grandchildren, Mandy (David) Hartley, Lindsey (Marc) Johnson, Jessica Cooke (fiancé, Nick Barit), McKenzie (Grant) Schumpert, and Haley Barnette; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Jimmy (Sharon) Barnette; and a sister Helen Prince.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Eric Shepard officiating. Entombment will follow in the Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Although you may not be able to join us because of current health concerns, we covet your prayers during this difficult time. The funeral service will be live-streamed and may be viewed by visiting https://www.harrisfuneral.com/obituary/Ned-Barnette
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be sent to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or HospiceCare of South Carolina, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307, or a charity of your choice.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
