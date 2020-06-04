GREENVILLE, NC — Nathaniel Partlow, 59, of 3200 Briarcliff Drive, Greenville, NC, husband of Janet Anderson Partlow entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2020 at Vidant Medicial Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 39 years, Janet Yolanda Partlow; three children, Keisha L. Partlow of Greenville, NC, Kimberly Partlow of Spartanburg, SC and Keith Partlow of Greenwood, SC, two brothers, Veron Partlow and Leon Partlow both of Greenwood, SC; one sister, Sara Ann Partlow of Anderson, SC; his mother in law, Mamie Garrett of Hodges, SC; eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private. Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com
