Naomi Goode Reynolds, 85, of 509 East Durst Avenue, widow of Sammie Reynolds, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Luther Mims and the late Mary Goode Lee. She is preceded in death by one son, Charles E. Reynolds I and one brother, Douglas Goode Sr. She was a member of the deaconess society club.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, James W. Reynolds and Kenneth A.(Shelia) Reynolds, both of Greenwood; two daughters, Sandra (Scott) Vanessa Reynolds Greenman of Abbeville and Felisha Reynolds of Greenwood; and a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.