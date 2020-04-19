NINETY SIX — Nancy Jeanette Ginn Tucker, 81, of 108 End Street, Ninety Six, wife of James William Tucker, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Saluda Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born in Clinton, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Calhoun and Nola Mae Smith Ginn. She retired from Greenwood Mills, Adams Plant and was a member of Ninety Six Church of God, where she sang in the choir and taught the Junior Girl's Sunday School Class.
Surviving are two daughters, Rene Miller (Danny) of Greenwood and Lisa Williamson of Ninety Six; a son, James Mitchell Tucker (Vivian) of Greenwood; seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Richards.
A private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. Webcasting of the service will be available on Wednesday by visiting Mrs. Tucker's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Honorary escort will be Joey Miller, Chris Miller and Justin Miller.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.