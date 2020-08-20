ABBEVILLE — Nancy Lee Spencer-Frank, 73, of 113 McGowan St., went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2020 at Self Regional Health Care in Greenwood, SC. "Doll" as she affectionally known, was born on August 19, 1946 in Abbeville, SC, to the late Johnny Spencer Sr. and Mary Frances Clinkscales-Spencer. She attended J.S. Wright High School, and had a passion for numbers. while still young, she attended Piney Grove Holiness Church.
Early in life, Nancy relocated to New York, where she met the love of her life, Joseph Frank Jr., and they married. They attended St. Mark Holiness Church under the Mount Tabernacle Pentecostal Holiness Church Inc. denomination, where she served in the office of Missionary. She later moved on to St. Matthew Holiness Church, serving as church secretary and president of the Missionary Board.
After relocating to South Carolina in later years, she rejoined her home church, Piney Grove Holiness Church, were she served faithfully until her death.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Rev. Joseph Frank, three brothers, Roosevelt Spencer, Eddie Carr, Wallace Spencer, and a sister, Bessie Jackson.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Evelyn E. Jones, of Abbeville, SC., Angela (Willie) Brown Jr. of Roosevelt, NY, Joseph (Aisha) Frank, of Wyandanch, NY, and Mary (Darren) Fortunato, of Anderson, SC; fifteen grandchildren; Karran (Taliya) Jones, Tatyanna Brown, Joseph Frank IV, Darius Jones, Jonisha Frank, Steven Fortunato, Willie Brown III, Sadaya Fortunato, Johnathan Brown, Jamier Jones, Jomarcus Frank, Shawn Fortunato, and Summer Fortunato, along with eight great-grands; three sisters, Rose Mary Bolden, Elder Icy Gayman, and Sarah Spencer; three brothers, Johnny Spencer Jr., Willie (MaryAnn) Spencer, and James (Donna) Spencer; three sisters-in-law, Daisy Frank, Martha (Bernard) Richburg, Mary Frank; one brother-in-law, Samuel (Lorraine) Frank; God children, Jacqueline Spencer, Kimberly (Robert) Franklin, Felicia (Ronell) Garrett, Robin (Frederick) Wilkins and Karen (Greg)Banks, and Keith Glover III, along with a host of a nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that will mourn her passing.
Services are planned for Sunday August 23, 2020. Burial will follow at Harbison Cemetery. Public viewing will be Saturday August 22, 2020, at the Mortuary from 2-6 p.m. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.