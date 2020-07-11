Nancy Cothran Daniel
HODGES — Nancy Cothran Daniel, 91, resident of Daniel Road, widow of Harper B. “Dan” Daniel, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home.
Born March 9, 1929, in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Lee Cothran, Sr. and Mamie Gertrude Whitt Cothran. A 1946 graduate of Ware Shoals High School, she was retired from Riegel Textiles of Ware Shoals and Upper Savannah Health District.
She was a member of Providence Baptist Church where she served on numerous committees, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and helped with the church youth. She was a member of the Sudie Milford Sunday school class.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved God and her family and friends with all of her heart.
Surviving are her children, Beverly D. Lowery, David (Carrie) Daniel and Dianne (Brent) Calvert, all of Hodges; sisters, Olive Davis (Troy) of Waterloo, Pat Abrams (Joe) of Ware Shoals, Vivian (CW) McClellan of Ware Shoals; a brother, Lee Cothran, Jr. of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Tara (Mitchell) Floyd and Cynthia Lowery, all of Hodges, Chelsea (Hunter) Price of Saluda, Courtney (Cody) Smith of Hodges, Kristen Daniel of West Columbia, Morgan Calvert of Greenwood and Brett Calvert of Hodges; three great-grandchildren and one due in November along with beloved caregivers, Gail Keller, Dot Spencer and Annette Culbreath.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Otis Cothran, Jake Cothran, Alton Cothran; three sisters, Lurleen Hellams, Ellen Boland, and Betty Elledge.
A funeral service will be conducted 3:00 PM Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lamar Babb and Rev. Rick Hendricks officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Brent Calvert, Brett Calvert, Cody Smith, Hunter Price, Jack McAdory and Mitchell Floyd.
The family is at the home of David and Carrie Daniel, 5407 Hwy. 178 N. in Hodges, due to the Covid- 19 pandemic the family will receive friends at the cemetery following the committal service using CDC guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, P.O. Box 6, Hodges, SC 29653, or to Hospice of South Carolina, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of South Carolina for their loving care and compassion, especially Kirstyn and Brenda.
