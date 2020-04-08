CAMDEN — A private graveside service for Nancy Burgess Andrews, 71, will be held Friday in Malvern Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Chaplin Andrew Weems will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Malvern Hill Church Cemetery Fund.
Mrs. Andrews passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Scurry Burgess and Marianne Bond Burgess. Mrs. Andrews enjoyed scrap booking, sewing, and quilting.
Surviving are her husband, Lawrence Steve Andrews; sons, John Timmerman (Jennifer) of Cyprus, TX, Matthew Timmerman of Columbia, MO, siblings, Kathy Burgess and Pat Smith of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Brock, Blake and Dylan Timmerman; many nieces and nephews; and her cocker spaniel, Sarah.
The family would like to thank the Karesh Wing Long Term Care and the KershawHealth Hospice staff for your kind support and care.