Nancy Atkins Hannah
Nancy Helen Atkins Hannah, 94, resident of Mill Road South, former resident of 2589 Old Douglas Mill Road, Abbeville, widow of Charles R. Hannah, Sr., passed away August 17, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.
Born May 5, 1926, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Ryan S. and Helen Rebecca Eakin Atkins. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and received her Bachelors of Science degree from Lander College. A stay at home mother, she had previously worked with Clemson Extension Service and as a substitute teacher in the Ware Shoals School District.
A member of Hodges Presbyterian Church, she was formerly a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church and was a former Sunday School teacher, former member of the Home Demonstrators Club of Abbeville County, several garden clubs and was a life-long animal lover, caring for many species at the Hannah Farm, but especially cats. Mrs. Hannah was very artistic and loved to collect the autumnal leaves of just about every interesting tree she saw.
She was twice married, first to the late Julian W. Shirley.
She is survived by three daughters, Julianna Layfield of St. Matthews, Kathy and husband Robert Bailey of Havana, FL, and Rebecca and husband Rick “Warren” McClain of Greenwood; a son, Charles R., Jr. and wife Jane S. Hannah of Abbeville; three grandchildren, Kevin Abbot, Charles Parker Hannah, Laura Katherine Hannah; two great-grandchildren, Logan Abbott and Zachary Abbott; and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services, using current CDC Guidelines, will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Bill Goodman officiating. Burial will be in the Tranquil United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Parker Hannah, Logan Abbott, Zachary Abbott, Ronnie Nance, Robert Lee Eakin, Barry Eakin, Brooks Goodman and Dicky Goodman.
The family will be at the home of Rebecca and Rick “Warren” McClain, on Mill Road South, Greenwood, and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 -2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Please observe current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing. Following our local government ordinances, face masks are required to enter the funeral home. Please refrain from physical contact while visiting with the family. Livestreaming will be available for viewing by visiting Mrs. Hannah’s Tribute Wall on the funeral home webpage.
Memorials may be made to the Hodges Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 99, Hodges, SC 29653.
