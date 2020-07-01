Nada Brown Banes
Nada Brown Banes, 87, formerly of 507 Watford Avenue, Greenwood, died peacefully on June 26, 2020, at NHC Mauldin after a period of declining health.
Born August 27, 1932, the middle child of the late Charles Wideman Brown and Annie Ruth Madden Brown, Nada was born in Greenville County and attended Pelzer High School. At sixteen, she married O.L. (Leroy) Banes, and they were inseparable, addressing each other exclusively as “Honey” for 62 years, until his death in 2011. With generosity and a firm hand, they raised and educated three daughters and influenced generations. Her favorite — and oft-repeated — piece of advice was, “Keep your dignity.”
Lovingly renamed Mominy by her grandchildren, Nada welcomed them and all their friends with open arms and a warm smile. In recent years, quite a few girls, now women, from the “old neighborhood” called, wrote or visited her to tell her how much they had always looked up to her and admired her intelligence, kindness and style. She was an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor and caregiver.
A faithful Christian from the age of 11, Nada was active for many years at Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, led Sunbeams and participated in virtually all service and social activities. In more recent years, she was a devoted member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
As a young woman, Nada worked at Self Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide. Smart and ambitious, she enrolled at the Greenwood College of Commerce; upon graduation she became secretary to the Nursing Department at Lander College. A few years later, she was hired as secretary at the Greenwood Mills Information Center. She retired from Greenwood Mills in 1997, after advancing to Certified Professional Secretary (CPS) in the legal department. She also served on the Board of the Greenwood Housing Authority for many years, including two terms as Vice Chairperson.
She is survived by her daughters, Nadine B. Rollins (Don), Lisa Banes (Bruce Freeman) and Cindy B. Miles (Randy); grandchildren, Jennifer T. Messervy (Ward), Kendall M. Gunter (Danny), and Jackson Miles (Haley Robertson); great-grandchildren, Hannah Tilley, Emma Messervy, Rileigh Messervy, Ayden Banes Tilley, Emerson Gunter and Owen Miles; step-great-grandchildren, Levi Messervy and Wells Gunter; and her siblings, Glenna B. Hipps and Dean C. Brown. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Nelda Kay Banes, and a grandson, Jeff Tilley.
The family is especially grateful to Anna Padgett, Bonnie Noble Silberman, Jennifer Chastain, and the staff at NHC Mauldin for their extraordinary care and advocacy in the face of many obstacles. You have been, literally, a lifesaver.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
