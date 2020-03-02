NINETY SIX — Myrtle Caldwell Childs, 87, of 105 Childs Street, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Will Childs and the late Azileen Caldwell Childs. She was a member of Enoree Zion Baptist Church, where she served on the Missionary Board. She was also a member of the Women's Aide Society #25.
She leaves to cherish her memories, cousins, Charles (Dorothy) Stevens of Ninety Six and Frances Stevens of Ninety Six and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Enoree Zion Baptist Church in Ninety Six, conducted by Rev. Anderson Robinson. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.