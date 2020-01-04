Myrna Rackley Talley
SALUDA — Myrna Rackley Talley, 80, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.
Born in Westminster and a daughter of the late J.D. Rackley and Beulah Collins Rackley, she was the wife of Abner A. Talley. Mrs. Talley was a retired secretary from Milliken and Company. She was a member of Saluda Baptist Church and the WMU group.
Surviving are her husband, Abner A. Talley, a daughter, Pam Talley Clamp (Tommy) of Ware Shoals, a brother, Joe Rackley (Anne) of Easley, a grandson, Grayson Clamp of Ware Shoals, a granddaughter, Tallie Clamp of Ware Shoals and a great-grandson, Asher Clamp of Ware Shoals.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Saluda Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff McCartney, Rev. Mayhew West and Rev. Van Pigate officiating. Interment will follow in Travis Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Collins Children’s Home, P.O. Box 745, Seneca, SC 29679 or to Saluda Baptist Church, 112 West Wheeler Circle, Saluda, SC 29138.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com