Myreon Jamar Smith, 38, of 106 Jacob Street, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Greenwood, he is the son of Marion Lewis Baylor and the late Emma Lou Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his father of the home; two brothers, Heath Smith of Tampa, FL, and Jocque (Samantha) Smith of Dumfries, VA; two sisters, Lanita Baylor-Battle of Augusta, GA, and Miyonda (Gary) Wyatt of Stone Mountain, GA and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home, 106 Jacob Street and the home of an aunt, Mamie H. Johnson, 112 South University Street. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.