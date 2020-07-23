Myra Young Drinkard Stroud, 93, resident of Morningside of Greenwood and former resident of Colonial Dr., widow of J.S. Stroud, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood March 3, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Robert Perrin and Emmie Lou Byrd Young. She was a graduate of Lander College and was the former co-owner of Drinkard Printing Company.
She was a member of the Greenwood Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and was a charter member of the Emerald Chapter of the National Secretaries Association.
She was twice married first to the late, Homer Drinkard.
Surviving are daughters, Beverly and husband Jimmy Mathis of Hodges, Cornelia and husband Carl Scibetta of Landrum and Luanne and husband Danny Barrett of Hodges; brother, Cornelius B. Young of Cheraw; nine grandchildren; Robert H. Drinkard, Jr., of Mt. Pleasant, Josh Drinkard of Boulder, CO and Troy and wife Abby Drinkard of Hodges, Leigh Mathis Blizzard and husband, David, Russell Mathis and wife, Jennifer all of Greenwood, Biagio Scibetta and wife, Sarah of Pensacola, FL, Myra Weise and husband, Nils of Durham, NC, Justin Cannon and wife, April, Colby Cannon and wife, Tara, all of Greenwood; three step-grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Homer "Bob" Drinkard and her sister, Bobbie Jean Hanvey.
A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. John Paul Marr officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Myra's tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends Friday from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lower Long Cane APR Church, 1591 Long Cane Rd., Troy, SC 29848.
