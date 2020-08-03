TROY — Murree D. Willis Nelson, 87, passed into the arms of her Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was escorted to heaven by a host of angels, disguised as red cardinals.
Murree is survived by her husband, Lester D. Nelson of Greenwood; her children, Tony Willis (Kathy) of Greenwood, Yvonne Mims (Eddie Johnson) of Cross Hill and Dianne Sears (Bob) of Troy; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Chris Willis; her mother, Annie Dodgen Lawton and her first husband and the father of her children, Tommy Willis.
Murree was a devout Christian and a member of New Market Baptist Church. She loved the mountains, birdwatching, animals and her Georgia Bulldogs. She was a beloved mother and wife. We now hold her precious heart in our own.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of NHC of Greenwood for their love and care of our mother for the past two years as she battled cancer. Also, heartfelt thanks to Caris Healthcare Hospice for their loving help and assistance bringing our mama out of NHC to be with her family before her passing. She passed peacefully in her sleep.
The family members are at their respective homes and appreciate your prayers for comfort.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Troy Cemetery, with the Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating. The service will be recorded and posted on Murree's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you may also leave messages for the family.