Mr. Thomas Gray Jr.
ABBEVILLE — Mr. Thomas Gray Jr., 84, of Abbeville, SC, passed on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Abbeville Nursing Home where he was a resident. Born on January 4, 1936, he was the son of the late Thomas “Tom” Gray, Sr. and Rodia Jones Gray. Thomas worked at the Richie Funeral Home as a grave digger for many years.
He is survived by one daughter, Phyllisteen Gray Brown of College Park, GA; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a special niece, Doris Starks of Abbeville, SC, and many other family members and friends. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and eleven siblings.
Services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at the Richie Funeral Home Chapel. Public viewing will be held on Friday from noon-7 p.m.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Richie Funeral Home.