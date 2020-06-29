Moses Patterson
Moses Patterson, 62, of 906 Edgefield Street, passed away on Saturday, June 20,2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in McCormick he was the son of the late Joshua Patterson and the late Annie Ruth Brown. He was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Patterson and three sisters, Mamie Middleton, Ceola Patterson and Jessie Belcher.
He leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Quentin Warren, Terrance Wideman, and Anthonio Warren all of Greenwood; one daughter, Carrissa Wideman of Greenwood; one brother, Joshua Patterson Jr. of Greenwood; two sisters, Francis Williams and Mary Reese both of Greenwood; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home of his daughter, 1870 Emerald Road, Apt E-2. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.