Moses Morton
ABBEVILLE – Mr. Moses Morton, 91, of 107 Enwright Lane, Abbeville, passed on Wednesday, August 8, 2020, at his home. Born on September 1, 1928, he was the son of the late Rockford and Annie Mae Terry Morton. Moses was the husband of Georgia Mae Aiken of the home and he retired from CSX (formerly Seaboard Coastline). He was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church in Hodges.
Moses is survived by his wife, Georgia; three daughters, Mary Tate of Abbeville, Mamie Morton of the home and Michelle C. Morton of Charlotte, NC; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by two daughter, Linda Morton and Betty Jones; one grandson, Jason Morton; five brothers and two sisters.
Graveside service will be noon Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, Hodges, SC. Due to Covid 19, please practice social distancing and wear a mask if attending service. Public viewing will be from noon-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home. www.RichieFuneralHome.com