CLINTON — Minnie Ethridge Carr, 99, former resident of Greenwood, widow of Hayes Thomas Carr, passed away, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at NHC-Clinton
Born in Greenwood on August 24, 1920, she was the daughter of the late George L. Ethridge and Lula McManus Ethridge. Mrs.Carr attended Greenwood Schools and retired from Park-Davis.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are a daughter, Eyleen Watson and husband Vaughn, of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Vaughn "Bubba" Watson, Jr. and Robyn (Brad) Pemberton, both of Atlanta, GA; three great-grandchildren, Lindsay (Will) Doris, Drs. Rachel (Sam) Powell and Haley (Josh) Henderson; and two great-great-grandchildren, Hayes Powell and Evan Doris.
Due to current health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Carr family.