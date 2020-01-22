ABBEVILLE — Milton Thales Mims, 62, of 721 Secession Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at The Medical University Of South Carolina in Charleston.
He was born on April 15, 1957 to the late Mr.William J. Mims and Mrs. Seleda Turner-Mims in Abbeville, South Carolina.
Milton attended Abbeville High School, where he was a member of the Grenadier Band. He graduated from Abbeville High Class of 1975. He then attended North Greenville University. He was a faithful member of St. James AME Church. He was a passionate UNC, Lakers, and Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
Milton was preceded in death by his father, William J. Mims and his mother, Seleda T. Mims and his brother William "Billy" Mims.
He leaves to bemoan his passing, one brother Greg "Zapp" Mims (Lesa) of the home; a sister-in-law, Rosilyn Mims, of Greenwood, SC; one uncle Thales Mims of Abbeville, SC; a nephew Gregory "Lil G" Mims of the home; two nieces Shanice Zekeya Adams Mims of Augusta, SC, and Moya Mims and a host of great-nephews and nieces and community to mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday January 24, 2020 at St. James AME Church, 203 Henry M. Turner Street. Abbeville.
Burial will be in Harbison Cemetery. Public viewing will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the mortuary.
The family is at the home. Professional Services by Abbeville-White mortuary.