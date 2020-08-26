Milton “Bud” Anderson
Milton “Bud” Anderson, 87, widower of Betty Ruth Lagroone Anderson, formerly of 200 Holman Street, Apt. 2-A, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Andrew Anderson and the late Lucinda Williams. He was a member of Ebenezer A.M.E Church and is preceded in death by four sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Gregory (Pauline) Jones of Greenwood; five daughters, Lynn (Johnny) Brown, Beverly (Gail) Elder Thomas, Mildred (Vernon) Griffin, and Minister Jackie Starks all of Greenwood, and Debra (Charles) Walker of Charlotte, NC; twenty-eight grandchildren; fifty-four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a devoted niece, Annie Anderson of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at The Evening Star Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Melody Morton. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.