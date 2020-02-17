Mildred Price Belk, 81, of Greenwood, wife of Ray Belk, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Lee and Lore Ann Gambrell Price. She retired from Kemet and was a member of Pine Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Cynthia Cockrell of Greenwood, Steven Belk (Leigh) of Ninety Six, Alvin Belk (Carrie) of Honea Path, and Nita Ham (Bobby) of Anderson; seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Annie Lou Gambrell, Guynell Walker, Hattie Mae Davis, and Doris Osborne and brother, Arthur (Peanut) Price.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Barry Butler and Rev. Shane Weatherford officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Bryson Belk, Dylan Belk, Ely Elmore, Christopher Ellison, Brandon Ham, Garrett Ham, Aaron Warlick, and Hunter Weatherford.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family members are at their respective homes.
