Mildred Irene Smith
DONALDS — Mildred Irene Smith, 80 years old, widow of Robert O’dell Smith, of 55 Avondale Street, died Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Born in Brevard, NC, she was the daughter of Philmore and Hattie Perkins Walker. She was a member of Freedom World Outreach Ministries, Ware Shoals, SC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, five siblings, Rosa Lee Davis, Albert, William, Raymond and Wayne Walker.
She is survived by one son, Robert O’dell Smith Jr. (Melissa); two daughters, Rebecca Castile (John), Greer, SC, and Threasa White (Gabriel), Columbia, SC; four siblings, Audrey Walker Smith, Danny and Evelyn Walker, all of Pisgah Forest, NC, and Linda Henderson, Simpsonville, SC; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday at Dunn Creek Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The body is at Robinson-Walker Funeral Service and will be on view Thursday from noon-8 p.m. and placed in the church Friday at 1 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service, Ware Shoals, SC.