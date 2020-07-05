Mildred Ayers
Mildred Smith Ayers, 83, of Greenwood, widow of Judson Freeman Ayers, Jr., passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, surrounded by her children.
Mrs. Ayers was a member of First Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the Sounds of Grace Choir.
Surviving are three children: Jill Marchant (Danny Rauton) of Greenwood. Heidi (Tim) Ayers of Fernandina Beach, FL and Judson III (Carol) Ayers of Travelers Rest; and six grandchildren: Cannon Marchant and fiance Brittany Williams of West Columbia, Landon Marchant of Greenwood, Gracen and Andrew Ayers of Fernandina Beach, FL and Nathaniel and Padraig Ayers of Travelers Rest.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their outstanding support, care and dedication, and to the many friends who stopped by, called, sent cards and messages to offer comfort and prayers for her.
Despite the hardships caused by the coronavirus and social distancing practices; the family will receive friends at the home in Devon Park on Thursday, July 9, from 4-7 pm for those who wish to stop by and are comfortable doing so.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or Sounds of Grace Choir, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.