Mike Williams Jr.
Milam F. “Mike” Williams Jr., 69, of 100 Windsor Oaks Court, husband of Patricia Lynn Boyd Williams, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Mike was a son of Zella Watts Williams and the late Milam F. “Mike” Williams, Sr. He grew up in Sumter, SC, before moving to Greenwood and graduating from Greenwood High School. A graduate of Lander University with a B.S. degree in Business, Mike worked for Life of Georgia Insurance Company for many years before opening his own American National Insurance Agency.
Mike spent countless years as a high school football official and you would find him on a football field on most Friday nights.
Mike enjoyed a good conversation and had a special way of making everyone he knew and met feel special and valued. After retirement, he began driving residents of the Wesley Commons Retirement Community to doctor appointments and on field trips. Most recently, Mike began delivering Meals on Wheels.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and mother of Greenwood are his children, Jennifer Hull (John) of West Point, GA, and Tripp Williams (Lauren) of Mt. Pleasant; stepsons, Jamie Jordan (Dianne) of Greenwood and Tommie Jordan (Kim) of Rock Hill; sister, Zella Moore (Gregg); brothers, Steve Williams and Tommy Williams, all of Greenwood; grandchildren, Coleman Hull, Benjamin Hull, both of West Point, GA., Amelia Williams, and Annabelle Williams, both of Mt. Pleasant; and step- grandchildren, Brandon Jordan and Madison Jordan.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at St. Mark United Methodist Church River Street Campus, with the Rev. Dr. Dan Smythe and Rev. Steve Brown officiating.
Strict social distancing guidelines will be in place and will be directed by the church.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.