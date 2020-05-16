John Michael "Mike" Butler, 66, of 105 Sanders Drive, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late James Robert and Susie Mae Tullis Butler. He was employed by Greenwood Mills and a US Army Veteran. Mike was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Surviving are his children, Mary Susan Butler and Robert "Robbie" Butler; sister, Mary Butler Rice, all of Greenwood; brother, Bill Butler of Hodges; Nancy Ann Hanke, who was raised in the home like a sister; and longtime friend, Lucy Johnson.
A private service will be held at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Preacher Robbie Burton officiating and webcasting of that service will be available Wednesday, May 20, 2020 on Mike's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can visit to send messages to the family.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Crisp, Andrew Walker, Blane Sports, Jr., Britt Rice, Andrew Butler, and Joey Butler.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 (www.gwdhumansociety.org) or American Heart Association (www.heart.org).