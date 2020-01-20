Mickey Gunter
WATERLOO — David Michael “Mickey” Gunter, 80, husband of Linda McCoy Gunter, of Arnold Lane, Waterloo, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of the late Marvin Clyde and Frances Bray Gunter. He was a member and deacon of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for thirty years. He was a member and Past Master of Brewerton Lodge #183 AFM. He retired from Celanese of Greenville and later as Maintenance Director of Martha Franks Retirement Center.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two sons Michael Jeffrey (Diane) Gunter of Waterloo and Andrew Scott Gunter of Evansville, TN, and two brothers, Lane Gunter of FL, and Bradley Gunter of Waterloo, his sister, Amelia Fricks (Wayne) of Ware Shoals, and two grandchildren Deidra Gunter and Will Gunter. He was predeceased by his brother, Brian Gunter.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 22 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Chris Sullivan with Masonic Rites.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Tuesday, January 21 at Parker White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals from 6-8 p.m. The family request that flowers should be omitted and memorials made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 149 Mt. Olive Church Road, Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.