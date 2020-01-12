Michael Rapley
ABBEVILLE — Michael Rapley, 66, of 113 Virginia Drive departed this life on Wednesday January 8, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1953, a son of Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Rapley Sr. He was united in Holy matrimony to the late Doris Gardner Rapley on July 23, 1983. Mike was a die hard Abbeville Panther and Pittsburg Steeler football fan. He also loved to fish, hunt and play cards.
He was preceded in death by his wife Doris Gardner Rapley, and his father Joseph Rapley Sr.
Left to cherish his fond memory are two sons, Monoletto M. Rapley (Oirraka) of Abbeville, SC and Jerans O. Rapley (Courtney) of Mauldin, SC and a nephew reared in the home, Eric J. Smith of Myrtle beach, SC. His mother Mamie E. Pinson, brothers, James T. Hill (Linda), Carl Ray Rapley (Freda) of Greenville, SC; sisters, Mamie Waller (William) Columbia SC, Patricia Rapley of Abbeville, SC and Linda Clayton, Ga. seven grand children, Mia Pearson, Monoletto Rapley Jr., Sa’Dasha Grant, Jyrhea Donald, Lakingi Donald, Ashyreah Rapley and Mila Rapley. Eight sister-in-laws and eight brother-in-laws. Two uncles, a special friend Peggy Wiley many nieces, nephews cousins and a community of friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 1 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Long Cane AME Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at the mortuary from 1-7 pm. The family is at the home. Professional service by Abbeville White Mortuary.