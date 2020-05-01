Michael Francis Forbes
11-10-1942 - 4-29-2020
NINETY SIX — Mike was the son of the late Eileen Mulville. He was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. He had three sisters, Connie Good, Joanne Forbes and Patricia Perrin, one brother, Kevin Forbes and a very special cousin, Eileen Mary Sharp, all of Michigan. He married the love of his life, Diane Forbes whom he originally met when they were 12. They later married on February 23, 1963 and were married for 57 years. He served 4 years in the US Navy as an RD3 and worked in distribution for The Kroger company for 33 years before retiring at age 54. Mike and Diane moved to Palm Coast, Florida in 1998 and then to Ninety Six, South Carolina in 2008. He stuck with has lifelong passion for the game of golf and was privileged to play for over 25 years in retirement.
Mike and Diane have 4 children: Vickie Lee Hamrick of Raleigh NC, Karen Eileen Spellman married to Michael Spellman of Raleigh NC, Michelle Marie Wallace of Ninety Six, SC, and Michael Floyd Forbes married to Kristine Forbes of Ashburnham, MA. They have 8 grandchildren: Leeanna Spellman and Hailey Spellman, Michael Wallace, Luke Wallace and Rylee Wallace, Michael Forbes, Patrick Forbes and Benjamin Forbes.
Mike touched everyone with his sarcastic sense of humor and will be missed by many. We want to thank the Grand Harbor community/clubhouse for their longtime friendship and support. We also want to thank Dr. Joanna Sadurski and the wonderful staff at Self Regional Cancer Center, the Piedmont Hospice staff, Family Pharmacy and many others.
Per his request there will be no service.
Please make donations to the Leukemia Foundation (www.donate.lls.org) , Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont (www.hospicepiedmont.org) and/or The Greenwood Cancer Fund, PO Box 612, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.