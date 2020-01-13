Michael Eugene Smith
Michael Eugene Smith, 61, of 1225 Mathis Road, Unit 2, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home. Born in Abbeville, he was the son of the late Mrs. Eddie M. Postell.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Jahvious Strong-Smith of Greenwood and Braxton Inman of Fort Drum, NY; three daughters, Michelle E. (Adrian) Williams of Greenville, SC, Michaela E. Smith of Ft. Bliss, TX, and Amber (Howard) Paront of Simpsonville, SC; two sisters, Brenda (James) Tate of Greenwood and Janet (Ted) Canidy of Woodbridge, VA; six grandchildren; one uncle, Johnny (Vera) Grant of Candler, NC, and one aunt, Hattie Elmore of Abbeville, SC, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc., conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family is at 1291 Calhoun Road, Unit 4-A. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com.