MCCORMICK — Mr. Michael Dixon Sr., loving son of the Late Doris Sibert Dixon and Dillard Dixon, transitioned on July 11, 2020. He was born in McCormick, SC, on November 22, 1964. Preceding him in death his late mother-in-law Paulette Martin, sister Helen Dixon, brother William Abe Dixon, and great-nephew Randy Joshua Thompson Jr.
Michael affectionately known as Mike, Mike D, Dick, and Lil Bill attended McCormick County Public Schools. He was recently employed at Lander University in Greenwood as a custodian. Mike was an overall sportsman and family man. Although he was short with words, he believed in staying in contact with family and friends. Mike never met a stranger. Mike was an avid believer in Jesus Christ and exemplified the love of God wherever he went. Mike will forever be known by his beautiful smile and warming personality.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Jacqueline Martin Dixon of the home, two sons Michael Dixon Jr., and Martin Dillard Dixon; two daughters, Jasmine Martin of Abbeville, SC, and Ky`Asha Cunningham of Greenwood, SC; a granddaughter Emani "Patty" Anderson of Abbeville, SC; father-in-law Mr. Samuel Martin Sr.; brothers-in-law Samuel Martin Jr., Brian (Hope) Graham, and Eric (Gail) Neal of Greenwood, SC; his siblings Mary (Preston) Browning and Addie (Carl) Wray of Spartanburg SC, Jim O. Dixon, Margie Dixon Olewunne, and Karen Freeman of McCormick, SC, Janie (Willie) Dixon Franklin of Yeadon, PA; Leonard (Catherine) Dixon of Fayetteville, NC; Angela (Alvin) Lyons of Troy, SC, and Coy J. Dixon of McCormick, SC, a very best friend Mr. Johnny (LaTonya) Williams of McCormick, SC, and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Services will be private. Public viewing will be from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com.