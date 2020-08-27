ELBERTON, GA — Michael Dilleshaw, 65, of Elberton, GA, husband of Kaye Wilson Dilleshaw, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home. He was born in Abbeville to the late James Luther Dilleshaw and Helen McNeill Dilleshaw Kimsey.
Michael was employed with Dixie Painting in Athens for many years. He enjoyed camping and could often be found enthusiastically cheering on his Georgia Bulldogs. Michael's love for his family was evident; he was a devoted son and his grandchildren were the lights of his life. Michael was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Dilleshaw.
Michael is survived by his wife, Kaye, of the home; his stepfather, Robert Kimsey of Calhoun Falls; a son, James Michael Dilleshaw, II (Mayra Perez) of Greenwood; a daughter, Roxie 'Anna' Dilleshaw (Carl Montag) of Greenwood; a brother, Robby Kimsey (Nicole) of Calhoun Falls; a sister, Rena Ingle (Steve) of Piedmont; and three grandchildren, Robert, Evan, and C.J.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Long Cane Cemetery, with Rev. Jerry Dalton officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
The family is at the home in Elberton.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Calhoun Falls Chapel is assisting the Dilleshaw family.