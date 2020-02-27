Meredith Ten Eick
Meredith Driver Edwards Ten Eick, 47, resident of Greenwood, wife of James Hamilton Ten Eick, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Greenwood County, October 31, 1972, she was the daughter of Bobby R. Driver and Carol Emory Cain. Growing up, Meredith was known for her bubbly personality and the most fun babysitter. She enjoyed acting and singing and attended the Governor’s School for the Arts and graduated from Fine Arts High School in Greenville. She was a graduate of Meredith College, where she received her degree in Education. She was a former English teacher in both, South Carolina and Georgia. Meredith loved to spend time in her yard planting flowers, spending time on her dad’s front porch and reading.
She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of home and her mother and stepfather, Ralph Cain, of Simpsonville and father of Greenwood, are a daughter, Grace Edwards, Of Atlanta, GA; a sister, Laura Driver, of Spartanburg; a brother, Stuart Driver, of Greenwood; and two step-sisters, Jennifer Francis and Laura Mahony, both of Greenville.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Main Street United Methodist, with Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating.
The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 6-8 Friday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street U.M.C. Attn: Celebrate Group, 211 North Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to FAVOR of Greenville, 355 Woodruff Road, Suite 303, Greenville, SC 29607.
For online condolences, visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Ten Eick family.