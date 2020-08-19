Melvin Davis Sr.
DONALDS — Melvin Davis Sr., 83, of Donalds, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born in Abbeville, SC, to Jesse Lee Davis and Leona Smith Davis.
Melvin worked many years and retired as a brick layer. He loved the Lord and enjoyed singing, and for many years he was a member of the Mt. Zion All Male Chorus.
He was married to the late Maggie Lindsey Davis and had five children. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, wife and three children; Virginia D. Davis, David Lee Davis, and Melvin Davis Jr.; six siblings, Gladys Davis Aiken, Bonnie Davis, Mildred Davis, Charlie Davis, Willie Lee Davis, and Roy Davis.
He leaves to cherish two sons; Maurice Davis and Randy Davis; one brother, Bobby Joe (Emily) Davis; two grandchildren raised in the home, Antonio Keller and Takeysta (Sammie) Chappells, and four other grandchildren, Malik Davis, Christopher Davis, Breshonna Cobb, and Ashanti Cobb, along with a host of great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside service will be noon Friday, August 21, 2020 at Mt. Zion AME Church, 845 Gilgal Church Road, Donalds, SC, 29638. Public viewing will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. Family members are at their respective homes. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.