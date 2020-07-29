DONALDS — Melvin Davis Jr., 59, of Donalds, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Magnolia Manor of Greenwood. Born in Abbeville on June 17, 1961, he is the son of Melvin Davis Sr. and the late Maggie Lindsey Davis. He was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia D. Davis and a brother, David Lee Davis.
He leaves to cherish his memories his father of Greenwood; two brothers, Randy Davis of Abbeville, SC, and Maurice Davis of Donalds, SC; three nephews, Antario Keller, Malik Davis and Christopher Davis; three nieces, Takeysta (Sammie) Chappells, Breshonna Cobb and Ashanti Cobb; and a host of great-nephews, great-nieces and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery in Hodges. Public viewing will be from 1:00- 6:00 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.