Melba Wheless Alexander, 92, of 319 Curl Creek Road, Greenwood, widow of Albert F. Alexander, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Lincolnton, GA, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Aleen Angel Wheless. Melba retired from Greenwood Mills and was a member of Hodges Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are her two sons, Tony Alexander of Greenville and Darrell Alexander of Saluda; a brother, Billy Wheless of Simpsonville; and two granddaughters, Angel Alexander and Amy Coffey, both of Greenwood.
Services will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Ellenburg officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ridgeway Smith, Mike Coffey, Troy Cox and Clyde Crox.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 12-1 pm.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Hodges Pentecostal Holiness Church,
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com