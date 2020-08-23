Mazelle Kidd Daniel
Mazelle Kidd ‘Buddah’ Daniel, 90, of Calhoun Falls, SC, wife of the late Herman V. Daniel, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at NHC in Greenwood, SC. She was born in Madison County, GA to the late William H. and Sue Mitchell Kidd.
Mrs. Daniel graduated from Calhoun Falls High School, class of 1947. She was employed with the Abbeville County School District as the secretary for Calhoun Falls High School and retired after 25 years of service. Mrs. Daniel enjoyed the outdoors where she could often be found gardening. Her cats held a special place in her heart and she loved them like family. A dedicated member of Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church, she was associated with the Women’s Ministry and faithfully sang in the choir. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and sister, Mrs. Daniel will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Cecil, Horace, and Raymond Kidd.
Mrs. Daniel is survived by her three daughters, Vickie Daniel Kivinen (Victor) of Atlanta, GA, Deborah Daniel Forrest of Midlothian, VA, and Tami Daniel Schwarz (Mike) of Sullivan’s Island, SC; a sister, Marie Kidd Haynie, of Calhoun Falls; a brother, Doyle Kidd (Rebecca) of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Angie Strickland (Wendell), Amy Adams (Calvin), Sarah Jenest (Colin), Amanda Muren (Jack), Suzanne Szady (Jordan), and Corie Forrest; and six great-grandchildren, Grace, Madelyn, Kaleigh, Sophia, Charlie and Mazelle ‘Mazie’.
Funeral services will be 3:00PM, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Mrs. Daniel will be placed in the church prior to the service at 2:00PM for those wishing to pay their respects.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Daniel, may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, SC Chapter, 901 S. Pine St. — Lower Level, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
