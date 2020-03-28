HODGES — Mavis Jean Davenport Shirley, 88, resident of Asbury Road, widow of Albert Shirley, passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born July 10, 1931 in Laurens she was one of fourteen children to the late Arthur Eugene Davenport and Fannie Bell Wren Davenport. She attended Laurens County Schools and was a home maker.
Mrs. Shirley was a member of New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are three sons, Larry E. (Kimelair) Shirley, Tom (Julie) Shirley and Barry (Bea) Shirley, all of Hodges; one daughter, Lynn Shirley (Billy) Allen, of Hodges; twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, James A. Shirley and two great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral service will be held Monday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alvin Hodges and Rev. Larry Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
